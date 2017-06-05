Tanzania: 3 Gas Firms Ordered to Resp...

Tanzania: 3 Gas Firms Ordered to Respond to Application

The High Court's Commercial Division has given two weeks to three foreign gas exploration companies to respond to the application by Tanzanian businessman Moto Mabanga in the 13tril/- gas exploration deal landmark case involving three offshore gas blocks in Mtwara Region. Judge Barke Sahel gave the order yesterday, directing the three offshore Oil and Gas Giant Conglomerate, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ophir Tanzania Limited, Ophir Tanzania Limited, Ophir Tanzania Limited and Pavilion Energy Pte.

