SIT Student helps refugees master finances

School for International Training Graduate Institute student Justin Bibee visited refugee camps in Tanzania this year.PHOTO Provided By JUSTIN BIBEE BRATTLEBORO - A student from the School for International Training Graduate Institute got a first-hand look at how refugees in Tanzania handle their finances. "There's this stigma that refugees don't have money and in fact they do," Justin Bibee said.

