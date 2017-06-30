School hosts a truly global celebration
The project title was 'Connecting pupils to the European Space' and pupils worked with teachers and children from Spain, Croatia, Turkey, Poland, Romania and Greece. The children in all of these schools used multimedia to exchange information about their homes, schools, local and national areas, festivals and traditional food.
