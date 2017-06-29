Mud bricks best for cool, green house...

Mud bricks best for cool, green houses, says study

Wednesday

Simple mud concrete bricks provide the most affordable and sustainable houses in the tropics, a Sri-Lankan study suggests. Comparisons of four different types of walling materials revealed that mud concrete bricks have the lowest environmental impact and keep houses cool.

