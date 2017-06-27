Model Christy Turlington Burns aims to make childbirth safe all over the world
She's graced nearly 1,000 magazine covers, been the face of countless brands and cemented her '90s icon status when she appeared in George Michael's music video for "Freedom." This year alone, Turlington, 48, has modeled on the covers of French Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and in ad campaigns for Valentino and Tiffany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC