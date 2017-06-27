Model Christy Turlington Burns aims to make childbirth safe all over the world

She's graced nearly 1,000 magazine covers, been the face of countless brands and cemented her '90s icon status when she appeared in George Michael's music video for "Freedom." This year alone, Turlington, 48, has modeled on the covers of French Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and in ad campaigns for Valentino and Tiffany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.