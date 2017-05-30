Kibo Mining relinquishes 79 non-core ...

Kibo Mining relinquishes 79 non-core licences in rationalisation drive

Kibo Mining said on Friday that it has relinquished several early stage non-core prospecting licences, licence offers and licence applications in the Lake Victoria Region in Tanzania. This follows Kibo's comprehensive technical and commercial review of its mineral licence portfolio in Tanzania.

Chicago, IL

