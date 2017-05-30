Kibo Mining relinquishes 79 non-core licences in rationalisation drive
Kibo Mining said on Friday that it has relinquished several early stage non-core prospecting licences, licence offers and licence applications in the Lake Victoria Region in Tanzania. This follows Kibo's comprehensive technical and commercial review of its mineral licence portfolio in Tanzania.
