Kibo Mining holds talks to accelerate development of Mbeya Coal to Power Project

Kibo Mining PLC said on Wednesday that a series of meetings held with the key Tanzanian stakeholders in the Mbeya Coal to Power Project had resulted in significant progress for the further development of the project. Kibo is developing a 250-350MW mouth-of-mine thermal power station in its power and coal mine elements in south-western Tanzania.

