Hereford student to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for children's charity

COMEDIAN Josh Widdicombe has helped boost the fundraising efforts of a Hereford student taking on the world's tallest freestanding mountain. Oliver Button, 19, a former St Mary's RC High School student who is currently studying geology at university in Liverpool, is set to climb the mighty Mount Kilimanjaro in August to raise money for Childreach International.

