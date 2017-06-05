Gov't to build international airport ...

Gov't to build international airport in Hoima

Thursday

Construction of an international airport in Kabaale, Hoima is to commence in the next financial year, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has said. Other activities he cited were rehabilitation of the TororoPakwach Railway Meter Gauge line to support delivery of equipment for oil production; and the development of PakwachButiaba ferry/barge as well as upgrading road infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

