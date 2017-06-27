Friends honor Indian Creek Trail homicide victim

A group of friends who knew Indian Creek Trail homicide victim Mike Darby plan to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in July while carrying pictures and items reminding them of the man close to their hearts. The trip to Tanzania is part of a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Team In Training event, which Darby planned to be a part of before the tragedy in May. Police say Darby was killed while walking his dogs along the trail in what they continue to investigate as a homicide.

