Friends honor Indian Creek Trail homi...

Friends honor Indian Creek Trail homicide victim

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

A group of friends who knew Indian Creek Trail homicide victim Mike Darby plan to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in July while carrying pictures and items reminding them of the man close to their hearts. The trip to Tanzania is part of a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Team In Training event, which Darby planned to be a part of before the tragedy in May. Police say Darby was killed while walking his dogs along the trail in what they continue to investigate as a homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC