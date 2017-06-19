Ex-PE woman on Kilimanjaro trek
Former PE schoolgirl Gillian Pillay is tackling Mount Kilimanjaro next month as part of Trek4Mandela - just two years after she first summited the Tanzanian mountain Picture: Gillian Pillay / Facebook Pillay to document bid by Gugu Zulu's widow Just two years after reaching the highest point in Africa, former Port Elizabeth schoolgirl Gillian Pillay is planning to do so again
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC