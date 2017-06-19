Editor of suspended Tanzania paper 't...

Editor of suspended Tanzania paper 'threatened'

Simon Mkina, editor-in-chief of the suspended publication he has received threatening, anonymous phone calls in the days since the suspension The editor-in-chief of a Tanzanian newspaper suspended last week after linking two former presidents to controversial mining contracts said he has since faced threatening anonymous phone calls. Tanzania's information ministry on Thursday imposed a two-year suspension on the Mawio weekly, a frequent critic of the government, after it linked former presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa to dubious mining contracts.

Chicago, IL

