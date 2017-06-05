East Africa: World Bank Calls for Pro...

East Africa: World Bank Calls for Proper Urbanisation

According to the World Bank's report 'African cities opening doors to the world' potential investors and trading partners quickly see evidence of the physical and economic dysfunction that constraints public service provision, inhibits labor market pooling and matching, and prevents firms from reaping scale and agglomeration benefits. The report indicates that many investors fear to set up business since they are not sure of getting back return from the business.

