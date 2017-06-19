East Africa: Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania...

East Africa: Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania Link Project On Track

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Three East African Community member countries - Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania - have unanimously agreed to hasten inter-connectivity of National Fiber Networks and Infrastructure for the benefit of the citizens in respective countries. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT in Uganda, Mr Vincent Baggire, told the 'Daily News' in an interview in Bukoba on Wednesday that negotiations between sector ministries in the countries were being finalized to ensure that the exercise was completed within the set timeframe.

Chicago, IL

