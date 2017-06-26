East Africa: Trump Acts Tough On DR Congo Refugees in Tanzania
US President Donald Trump has issued an "Executive Order" cutting by more than half the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps, seeking resettlement into United States this year, at a time when refugees who have spent more than 20 years in the Tanzanian camps are desperate for resettlement. UNHCR Representative to Tanzania Ms Chansa Kapaya has said in an exclusive interview that the number of Congolese refugees projected to be resettled to United States this year has dropped from 6,500 to 3,100, due to the US cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC