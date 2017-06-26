East Africa: Trump Acts Tough On DR C...

East Africa: Trump Acts Tough On DR Congo Refugees in Tanzania

US President Donald Trump has issued an "Executive Order" cutting by more than half the number of Congolese refugees from Tanzanian camps, seeking resettlement into United States this year, at a time when refugees who have spent more than 20 years in the Tanzanian camps are desperate for resettlement. UNHCR Representative to Tanzania Ms Chansa Kapaya has said in an exclusive interview that the number of Congolese refugees projected to be resettled to United States this year has dropped from 6,500 to 3,100, due to the US cap.

