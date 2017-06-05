East Africa: Regional Body's 'Stolen' U.S.$38,000 Suddenly Reappears in Account

Heads are rolling on at the East African Community headquarters over the mysterious withdrawal of $38,000 recently from the account of one of its institutions, the Zanzibar-based East African Kiswahili Commission . The mystery deepened further after the same money, which was part of a budget allocation for the commission, was returned by a person or persons who have not been identified despite the matter reported to the police more than a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.