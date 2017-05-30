Daredevil Helensburgh dad to scale world's highest free standing mountain

Martin Davies and his friend Stephen Black are heading to Tanzania in September and will spend six days climbing up Mount Kilimanjaro. The daredevils came up with the plan at the start of last year and have been busy training and saving the cash to fund the trip themselves so they can maximise the amount of money going to the Children's Hospice Across Scotland, which runs Robin House in Balloch.

