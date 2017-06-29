Concordian joins longtime friend on hike up Mount Kilimanjaro
Last January, Garst and Kirkpatrick, 2002 graduates of Concordia High Scool, hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest free standing mountain in the world, in Tanzania, Africa. In order to prepare for, and to decide if he really wanted to make the trip to Africa , Garst, owner of Garst Construction, took up CrossFit and traveled to Colorado to join Kirkpatrick during one of his guided trips up one of the 14ers.
