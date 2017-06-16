.com | Tanzanian newspaper suspended for pointing finger at ex-presidents

Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Nairobi - Tanzanian weekly, Mawio, has been ordered to suspend publication for two years after pointing the finger at two former presidents in connection with huge revenue losses, the country's interior ministry said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.