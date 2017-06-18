China-Tanzania job fair kicks off in Dar es Salaam
The second China-Tanzania Job Fair kick off in the University of Dar es Salaam on Saturday, attracting hundreds of students across the country. Rwekaza Mukandala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, said more graduates were lined up to be employed in the Chinese firms.
