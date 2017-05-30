43 wild elephants invade northern Tan...

43 wild elephants invade northern Tanzanian villages

13 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Dodoma, June 5 - Villagers in Tanzania's northern districts of Monduli are living in constant fear of possible danger to their lives from a herd of wild elephants that strayed into their areas. The herd raided five villages of Nalarami, Moita, Bwawani, Kilimasie, Mbuyuni and Naiti, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

