Zuma to strengthen relations during Tanzania state visit
President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, where he will launch the South Africa-Tanzania Binational Commission. The Presidency said the state visit will further deepen South Africa's economic, political, cultural and social relations with Tanzania.
