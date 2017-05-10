Zuma to strengthen relations during T...

Zuma to strengthen relations during Tanzania state visit

President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, where he will launch the South Africa-Tanzania Binational Commission. The Presidency said the state visit will further deepen South Africa's economic, political, cultural and social relations with Tanzania.

Chicago, IL

