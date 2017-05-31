Wrexham woman taking on mountain trek...

Wrexham woman taking on mountain trek for foundation which helped childhood friend

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Flintshire Standard

A Wrexham woman taking on a climbing challenge played a key role supporting her best friend severely hurt in a coach crash. Next February, Grace Thorne, 23, will join 14 others in a trek to the summit of Africa's highest mountain, the 19,000ft Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flintshire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC