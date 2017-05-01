Workers In Forefront Of War Against Poverty: Geingob

President Hage Geinbob declared Monday that the hard work of Namibian men and women is the fuel that keeps the national economy running, Namibia Press Agency reported. Geingob was speaking at Eenhana in the Ohangwena Region to mark International Workers' Day that is celebrated globally on May 1. Quoting the saying that "Without labour, nothing prospers", Geingob told workers who gathered to celebrate the day it was their labour that will drive Namibia to prosperity.

