Workers In Forefront Of War Against P...

Workers In Forefront Of War Against Poverty: Geingob

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

President Hage Geinbob declared Monday that the hard work of Namibian men and women is the fuel that keeps the national economy running, Namibia Press Agency reported. Geingob was speaking at Eenhana in the Ohangwena Region to mark International Workers' Day that is celebrated globally on May 1. Quoting the saying that "Without labour, nothing prospers", Geingob told workers who gathered to celebrate the day it was their labour that will drive Namibia to prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC