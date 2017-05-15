Wearing the trousers

Wearing the trousers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BBC News

Pili Hussein wanted to make her fortune prospecting for a precious stone that's said to be a thousand times rarer than diamonds, but since women weren't allowed down the mines she dressed up as man and fooled her male colleagues for almost a decade. Pili Hussein grew up in a large family in Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC