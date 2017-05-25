UPDATE 2-Uganda, Tanzania sign deal f...

UPDATE 2-Uganda, Tanzania sign deal for world's longest heated pipeline

Uganda and Tanzania signed an agreement on their proposed $3.55 billion crude export pipeline on Friday, a key milestone for the project which is expected to start pumping Ugandan oil to international markets in three years. An official at Uganda's Ministry of Energy told Reuters the agreement covered terms on tax incentives for the project, implementation timelines, the size of the pipeline and local content levels.

Chicago, IL

