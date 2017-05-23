Uganda, Tanzania sign off Hoima -Tang...

Uganda, Tanzania sign off Hoima -Tanga oil pipeline construction

Kampala. President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli have signed the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement , which now paves way for construction of the proposed crude oil export pipeline from Hoima, in mid western Uganda to Tanzania's Indian Ocean port of Tanga.

