Uganda, Tanzania sign 1,400km oil pipeline agreement

Yesterday

President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, President John Pombe Magufuli over the weekend signed an East African Crude Oil Pipe Line Agreement as an expression of intent to go ahead with the construction of the 1,400km oil pipeline from Hoima district in Western Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. This follows bilateral talks between the two leaders held at State House in Dar-es-Salaam where they also discussed modalities for the implementation of the pipeline and the agreed terms of the construction.

