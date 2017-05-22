Uganda, Tanzania sign 1,400km oil pipeline agreement
President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, President John Pombe Magufuli over the weekend signed an East African Crude Oil Pipe Line Agreement as an expression of intent to go ahead with the construction of the 1,400km oil pipeline from Hoima district in Western Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. This follows bilateral talks between the two leaders held at State House in Dar-es-Salaam where they also discussed modalities for the implementation of the pipeline and the agreed terms of the construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC