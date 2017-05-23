Two-time transplant recipient joins t...

Two-time transplant recipient joins team set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

News conference video featuring UAB Transplant Surgeon Michael Hanaway, M.D., and Team Mountain founder Bob Kuykendall. Kuykendall, a living kidney donor, and UAB Nurse Calvin Kennedy, a two-time kidney transplant recipient, will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro June 3-10 in an effort to bring awareness to the power of organ donation.

