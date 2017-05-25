Tip: Check out this advice for improving your use of drone technology
Drones can be a helpful tool when covering breaking news stories - they can film from difficult-to-reach places at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods like helicopters. But how can journalists use this technology to tell better stories? In this article from from IJNet, Irene Wangui, an Africa program consultant at the International Center for Journalists, gives readers an insight into the latest workshop from Code for Africa on drone journalism in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journalism.co.uk.
