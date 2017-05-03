The Refreshingly Diverse Shortlist fo...

The Refreshingly Diverse Shortlist for the 2017 Turner Prize

Lubaina Himid, "Naming the Money" , installation view in Navigation Charts at Spike Island, Bristol The shortlist of nominees has been released for the 2017 Turner Prize, the prestigious award's first edition since a preexisting ban on artists over 50 was lifted . The four nominees are the Germany-born conceptual artist Andrea BA1 4ttner , the British moving image artist Rosalind Nashashibi , the British painter Hurvin Anderson , and the Tanzania-born painter and sculptor Lubaina Himid .

