Tanzania's ruling party calls for ending scary killings

Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi on Thursday tasked the government to end alarming killings by armed gangs in the districts of Rufiji, Kibiti and Mkuranga. Humphrey Polepole, CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary, said the government should end the killings in order to quash fear and uncertainty among residents in the three neighboring districts.

