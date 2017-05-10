Tanzania: Zanzibar's Commercial Oil, Gas Exploration to Start in 8 Years
Zanzibar Petroleum Regulatory Authority has pegged at eight years, the minimum period to start commercial exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the Isles. Speaking to Senior Government Officials in South and North Pemba regions, ZPRA Deputy Director General, Engineer Ali Bakar said the survey of oil and natural gas was going through various stages, pleading for patience.
