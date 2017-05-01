Tanzania: Zanzibar Workers Commend President Shein On Pay Rise, Perks
Workers in Zanzibar yesterday thanked President Ali Mohamed Shein for implementing some of their requests in improving their welfare including doubling the minimum salary effective April this year. "Last week the civil servants received 300,000/-, up from 150,000/-.
