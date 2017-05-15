Tanzania: Zanzibar President Pledges ...

Tanzania: Zanzibar President Pledges Relief to Ease Ravages of Rain

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has pledged his government's resolve to repair infrastructure damaged by the ongoing heavy rains, and facilitate a return to normal development among the people affected by disrupted communication networks. Heavy rains have poured across the Isles over the past weeks, and damaged roads, bridges, drainage systems and buildings, leaving 'wananchi' and the government counting their losses.

Chicago, IL

