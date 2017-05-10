Tanzania: World Bank Gives Magufuli's...

Tanzania: World Bank Gives Magufuli's Govt U.S.$130 Million for Cities

Read more: AllAfrica.com

World Bank has poured 130 million US dollars as a second additional financing for Tanzania Strategic Cities Project . TSCP is being implemented in seven cities of Arusha, Dodoma, Tanga, Kigoma, Mwanza, Mtwara and Mbeya, with the goal to facilitate them to keep up with the pace of quick urbanisation.

Chicago, IL

