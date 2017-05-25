Tanzania: Why the Govt Budget Proposals Are Always Approved Without Change

Currently ongoing in Dodoma, is the annual budget session of our Parliament , and indeed our MPs are currently assembled in the capital city, discussing the government's budget proposals for the Financial Year 2017/2018. I was reading the reports of parliament's proceedings as were reported in the 'Daily News,' of Friday 12th May, 2017, when I came across one particular news item which appeared therein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.