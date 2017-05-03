Tanzania vows to transform Arusha into Africa's gemstone powerhouse

Tanzania is determined to transform the northern safari capital of Arusha into Africa's gemstone powerhouse, a senior official said Wednesday. James Mdoe, Tanzania's deputy permanent secretary from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, made the pledge in Arusha during the official opening of a three-day Arusha Gemstones Fair , which attracted hundreds of gemstone exhibitors from the East, Central and Southern Africa.

