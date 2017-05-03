Tanzania vows to transform Arusha int...

Tanzania vows to transform Arusha into Africa's gemstone powerhouse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tanzania is determined to transform the northern safari capital of Arusha into Africa's gemstone powerhouse, a senior official said Wednesday. James Mdoe, Tanzania's deputy permanent secretary from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, made the pledge in Arusha during the official opening of a three-day Arusha Gemstones Fair , which attracted hundreds of gemstone exhibitors from the East, Central and Southern Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC