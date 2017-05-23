Tanzania: Vodacom Share Attachment Court Case Rages On

The High Court's Commercial Division will next Monday rule on a case between Vodacom and a local businessman, Moto Mabanga who wants attachment of the mobile operator shares to execute a DR Congo court ruling in his favour over consultancy fee claim in 2012. Mr Mabanga has asked the High Court's Commercial Division to dismiss with costs objection raised by Vodacom Group Limited and its three subsidiary companies against share attachment suit relating to the execution of foreign judgment on 40bn/- payments.

