Tanzania: Vehicles Donation Set to Speed-Up Ministry's Dodoma Relocation Drive
More than 50 per cent of officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have relocated to Dodoma, in response to the government's plan to shift to the capital from the port city of Dar es Salaam. The Minister responsible for the ministry, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said yesterday, that his office was doing everything in its capacity to move to the capital city.
