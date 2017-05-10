Tanzania: Uncertainty Grips Banks As ...

Tanzania: Uncertainty Grips Banks As Govt Cancels Another Licence

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Barely a week after the Bank of Tanzania revoked FBME Bank licence, the Central Bank has struck again, this time, rescinding Mbinga Community Bank licence before placing it under Depository Insurance Board receivership. A statement issued by BoT, yesterday, said that the move, to be executed immediately, was taken after the bank became undercapitalised and facing acute liquidity problems, to warrant further operation continuance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC