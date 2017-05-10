Tanzania: Uncertainty Grips Banks As Govt Cancels Another Licence
Barely a week after the Bank of Tanzania revoked FBME Bank licence, the Central Bank has struck again, this time, rescinding Mbinga Community Bank licence before placing it under Depository Insurance Board receivership. A statement issued by BoT, yesterday, said that the move, to be executed immediately, was taken after the bank became undercapitalised and facing acute liquidity problems, to warrant further operation continuance.
