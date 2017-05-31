Tanzania: Trade, Investment to Domina...

Tanzania: Trade, Investment to Dominate South African President's Visit

Trade and investment opportunities as well as regional and international co-operation will feature high on the agenda during visit by South African President Jacob Zuma who is expected in the country tomorrow for a three-day state visit on the invitation of President John Magufuli. Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, told a news conference in the city yesterday that the South African leader's delegation will include six ministers and 80 businesspersons.

