Tanzania: Tractors Roll Out of Kibaha Assembling Plant

UP to 2,400 tractors assembled in Tanzania are expected in local market this year as an assembling plant run jointly by a Polish firm, Ursus S. The Head of the plant, Adam Mbura, said the first batch of the first phase has been done with assembling of 204 semi knocked down tractors and it is expected 2,400 units will be assembled by the end of the year. "From there then we will decide on the next step, and with the assembly plant conveyer belt to be done by then, we expect to assemble more, a number of tractors, even motor vehicles, let us finish with this before moving to the next stage," he told reporters who toured the plant.

