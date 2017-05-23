Tanzania: Tractors Roll Out of Kibaha...

Tanzania: Tractors Roll Out of Kibaha Assembling Plant

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

UP to 2,400 tractors assembled in Tanzania are expected in local market this year as an assembling plant run jointly by a Polish firm, Ursus S. The Head of the plant, Adam Mbura, said the first batch of the first phase has been done with assembling of 204 semi knocked down tractors and it is expected 2,400 units will be assembled by the end of the year. "From there then we will decide on the next step, and with the assembly plant conveyer belt to be done by then, we expect to assemble more, a number of tractors, even motor vehicles, let us finish with this before moving to the next stage," he told reporters who toured the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC