Tanzania: Tourism Sector to Benefit From Chinese Visit

A DELEGATION of 100 Chinese including eight celebrities is in the country to visit various tourist destinations, among them Selous Game Reserve, Lake Eyasi, Serengeti National Park and Pemba. During their visit, the delegation will take video films and photos which will be broadcasted on China based television Anhui which has more than 500 viewers so that more Chinese and other people across the world can be aware of what Tanzanian is endowed with in the tourism sector.

