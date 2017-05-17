Tanzania: Top Judges Linked to Drugs, Escrow Cash Scandals Quit
Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli yesterday accepted the resignations of two High Court judges, one deeply entangled in allegations of mishandling drug trafficking cases, and the other alleged to have benefited from the IPTL Escrow cash illegally withdrawn from the Bank of Tanzania . The State House said in a statement yesterday that the judges who tendered their resignations to President Magufuli were Madam Justice Upendo Msuya and Justice Aloysius Mujulizi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC