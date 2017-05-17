Tanzania: Top Judges Linked to Drugs, Escrow Cash Scandals Quit

Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli yesterday accepted the resignations of two High Court judges, one deeply entangled in allegations of mishandling drug trafficking cases, and the other alleged to have benefited from the IPTL Escrow cash illegally withdrawn from the Bank of Tanzania . The State House said in a statement yesterday that the judges who tendered their resignations to President Magufuli were Madam Justice Upendo Msuya and Justice Aloysius Mujulizi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.