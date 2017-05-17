Tanzania: Send Army to Curb Coast Killings - Opposition

The Opposition camp in Parliament yesterday asked the government to deploy the Tanzania People's Defence Forces in three districts of Coast Region to halt the wave of killings. In his alternative budget speech, the Deputy Shadow Minister for Defence and National Service, Mr Mwita Waitara , said the Opposition was concerned by the series of attacks by unknown assailants that have so far resulted into the deaths of 30 people, mostly local government leaders.

