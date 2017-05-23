Tanzania: Sacking of Muhongo Bares Herculian Task At Ministry

Dar es Salaam - Before you forget about President John Magufuli's sacking of Energy and Minerals minister, Prof Sospter Muhongo , yesterday think about of Mr Nazir Karamagi, Mr Ibrahim Msabaha and Mr William Ngeleja, who previously held the docket and their tenures ended unceremoniously. President Magufuli sacked Prof Muhongo yesterday after a probe team he formed in April to probe the extent and type of minerals contained in mineral sands in containers in various locations in the country found out that Tanzania was being taken for a ride by multinationals and other exporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.