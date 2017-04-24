Tanzania: Sacked Servants Mull Over A...

Tanzania: Sacked Servants Mull Over Appeal Options

8 hrs ago

With only two weeks remaining for about 10,000 public servants to quit their jobs over fake certificates, some victims are exploring avenues to appeal against the sacking. President John Magufuli last Friday ordered all public employees with forged academic documents to voluntarily quit their offices by May 15 or risk prosecution.

