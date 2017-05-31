Tanzania: Rickety Buses Face Total Ban in Dar
THE government will make sure that old and rickety buses are removed from the city roads soon after completing the second and third phases of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport . This was said yesterday in Dodoma by the Deputy Minister in the President's Office, , Mr Suleiman Jaffo, while responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament , Mwantumu Dau Haji .
