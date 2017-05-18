Tanzania: Remembering MV Bukoba Disas...

Tanzania: Remembering MV Bukoba Disaster 21 Years On

ON the morning of May, 21, 1996, a ship christened MV Bukoba, carrying more than 1,000 passengers and cargo, overturned and sank in Lake Victoria, just half an hour before docking at Mwanza Port. According to a report issued by the government's probe commission, over 700 people perished while 114 others were lucky to survive the accident.

